Main Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles.

 PHELAN M. EBENHACK/AP PHOTO

JACKSONVILLE — Trevor Lawrence feels as if he’s been in the playoffs the past two months.

Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were 3-7 and four games behind division-leading Tennessee in late November. It was clear they needed to find ways to start winning close games.

