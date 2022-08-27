Main Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks for a receiver.

 PHELAN M. EBENHACK/AP PHOTO

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons are expected to emphasize the competitions for the final roster spots in Saturday’s final preseason game for both teams.

That means Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, like most starters, is expected to be an observer in his return to his home state. Lawrence expressed confidence in his play and the Jaguars’ offense as the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick prepares for his second season.

Recommended for you