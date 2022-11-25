Main Photo

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints.

 BUTCH DILL/AP PHOTO

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville claimed veteran running back Darrell Henderson off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, giving the Jaguars more experience behind starter Travis Etienne.

Jacksonville waived offensive lineman John Miller to make room for Henderson on the 53-man roster.

