Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (18) and Atlanta Falcons Mike Ford vie for the ball.

 DANNY KARNIK/AP PHOTO

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Jaguars made their first round of final roster cuts Monday, releasing two veterans in safety Rudy Ford and receiver Laquon Treadwell.

The team also released linebacker Tyrell Adams and offensive lineman KC McDermott, and waived defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai, running back Ryquell Armstead, cornerback Benjie Franklin, safety Brandon Rusnak, linebacker Chapelle Russell and offensive tackle Badara Traore.

