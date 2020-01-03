JACKSONVILLE — A cellphone went off during Doug Marrone’s news conference Tuesday, and the Jacksonville Jaguars coach quickly responded that it would be a $500 fine for the reporter whose phone rang.
Only $500?
“We reduced it,” Marrone quipped.
Marrone’s response was a clear shot at former Jaguars executive Tom Coughlin, whose overbearing ways created rifts with players, coaches and front office personnel.
Owner Shad Khan fired Coughlin two weeks ago and decided Tuesday to retain Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell despite consecutive losing seasons. Khan made the announcement after what he described as “positive meetings” with Marrone, Caldwell, their staffs and several key players.
“This is not the time to consider an overhaul of our organization,” he said in a statement.
Khan expressed disappointment with the team’s 6-10 season. Jacksonville was 4-4 and in the hunt in the AFC South before losing five straight and falling out of playoff contention. The Jags dropped each of those by at least 17 points.
Marrone is 23-28 in three seasons, including 11-21 following a trip to the AFC title game in the 2017 season. Marrone was frustrated at times with the roster, the core of which Coughlin assembled, but believes there are enough pieces in place to be more competitive. Jacksonville lost seven games this season by double digits.
Marrone and Caldwell have two years remaining on their contracts, and Khan made it clear that expectations are high for 2020. They will report to Khan in a reorganized structure that will have both staffs working in a collaborative effort.
“We’re talking about taking our coaching staff with our scouting staff and really putting in it a true, true partnership where we’re meeting and talking and coming to decisions,” Marrone said. “When we do that, things become clearer on exactly what the vision is that we want.”