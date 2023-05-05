Main Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson answers a question regarding first-round draft pick offensive lineman Anton Harrison at an NFL football news conference.

 GARY McCULLOUGH/AP PHOTO

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Jaguars are still in the market for a pass rusher, even after free agency and a draft in which they had the most picks (13) in franchise history.

Fortunately for general manager Trent Baalke, there are plenty of available options.

