Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) walks off the field. The NFL suspended Robinson for the first four games of the regular season for violating league policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

JACKSONVILLE — The NFL suspended Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson on Thursday for the first four games of the regular season for violating league policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Robinson and the team had been awaiting his punishment for more than two months. Knowing it was coming, the Jaguars signed veteran and oft-injured backup Josh Wells to a one-year deal in early April and then used their first-round draft pick on Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison. They hope those moves will help offset being without Robinson for nearly a quarter of the season.

