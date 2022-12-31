Main Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson signals from the sideline.

 DUANE BURLESON/AP PHOTO

JACKSONVILLE — Doug Pederson insists there’s no such thing as a meaningless football game.

So Pederson has his Jacksonville Jaguars going “full steam ahead” as they prepare to play at rival Houston on Sunday, a game that means little to the team’s postseason chances.

