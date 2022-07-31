JACKSONVILLE — A day after undrafted rookie Andrew Mevis badly missed three field-goal attempts during training camp practice, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived him and signed free agent Elliott Fry on Friday.
Mevis nailed former Dallas Cowboys coach Dave Campo in the shoulder with one errant kick and sent two more groups of onlookers scattering during warmups Thursday. None of them was standing close to the uprights as Mevis attempted relatively short field goals. The former Fordham and Iowa State kicker also struggled to split the uprights during the first few days of camp.