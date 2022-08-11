Main Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson watches from the sideline during the first half of the Hall of Fame Game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

 DAVID DERMER/AP PHOTO

JACKSONVILLE — Doug Pederson will play his starters a little in Jacksonville’s preseason game against Cleveland on Friday night.

The first-year Jaguars coach made the announcement Wednesday, saying quarterback Trevor Lawrence needs live repetitions with new receivers (Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Evan Engram) and a rookie center (Luke Fortner).

