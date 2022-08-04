Main Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs through a drill as quarterback’s Kyle Sloter (4) and Jake Luton (6) look on.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

JACKSONVILLE — Third-string quarterback Jake Luton will start Jacksonville’s preseason opener Thursday night in Canton, Ohio.

Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday he gave Luton the nod over second-year pro Trevor Lawrence and backup C.J. Beathard. Pederson said Lawrence “has been getting a lot of great looks here in practice and we feel like he’s in a good spot.”

