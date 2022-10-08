Main Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence is brought down by Philadelphia Eagles’ Kyzir White, top.

 MATT SLOCUM/AP PHOTO

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a streak of streaks.

Last week, they lost at Philadelphia to extend their NFL record-skid of consecutive losses to NFC teams to 18. The week before, they ended an 18-game road losing streak with a victory at the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 2, they won their eighth straight at home against Indianapolis.

Recommended for you