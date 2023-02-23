Main Photo

Jake Paul’s unorthodox career in boxing might just be about to get serious. The YouTube megastar influencer-turned-prizefighter will be coming up against a recognized professional boxer for the first time Sunday when he takes on Tommy Fury.

 AP FILE PHOTO

The YouTube influencer-turned-prize fighter will be coming up against a recognized professional boxer for the first time Sunday when he takes on Tommy Fury, the half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

