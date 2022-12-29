Main Photo

Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) drives against Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0).

 KEVIN KOLCZYNSKI/AP PHOTO

ORLANDO — LeBron James scored 28 points, Russell Westbrook had a triple-double and the Los Angeles Lakers stopped a four-game slide, beating the Orlando Magic 129-110 on Tuesday night.

James also had seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. The four-time NBA MVP had scored at least 30 points in each of his last seven games.

