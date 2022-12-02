Main Photo

Japan’s Ao Tanaka scores his side’s second goal during the World Cup group E soccer match between Japan and Spain.

 DARKO VOJINOVIC/AP PHOTO

DOHA, Qatar — Same stadium. Same result. Similar shocking victory for Japan at the World Cup.

After beating Germany in the team’s opener, Japan worked its way into the round of 16 of the World Cup on Thursday by defeating Spain 2-1 — the same score as last week.

