McKINNEY, Texas — Jason Day won his first PGA Tour event in five years Sunday, closing with a 9-under 62 for a one-shot victory over Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Day, winless in 105 starts since the 2018 Wells Fargo, took his first lead when he broke a tie at 20 under with hometown favorite Scottie Scheffler by chipping in for birdie at the par-4 12th, the second-toughest hole of the week that played as a par 5 the past two years at the TPC Craig Ranch.

