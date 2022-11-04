Main Photo

Houston Astross relief pitcher Rafael Montero, relief pitcher Bryan Abreu, starting pitcher Cristian Javier, catcher Christian Vazquez, and relief pitcher Ryan Pressly, from left, celebrate a combined no hitter after Game 4.

 MATT SLOCUM/AP PHOTO

PHILADELPHIA — Hammered the night before, Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros desperately needed to figure how to keep Bryce Harper and the Phillies in the ballpark.

How about a no-hitter, would that do?

Recommended for you