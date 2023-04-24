TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Jeb Burton won his second career Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway in a Saturday crash-fest that had two red-flag stoppages and took more than three hours to complete.

Burton won in double overtime driving for Jordan Anderson Racing, which scored its first career victory when Burton crossed the finish line. Fittingly for this race, multiple cars crashed behind Burton as he took the checkered flag.

