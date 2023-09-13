Main Photo

New York Police officer Brianna Fernandez sings the national anthem before an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills.

 SETH WENIG/AP PHOTO

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York City police officer Brianna Fernandez smiled broadly when the most of the sellout crowd at MetLife Stadium joined in as she sang the national anthem before the New York Jets faced the Buffalo Bills.

A few miles from the site of the World Trade Center, the Jets marked the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 on Monday night.

Recommended for you