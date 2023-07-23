Main Photo

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during practice at the NFL football team's training facility.

 JOHN MINCHILLO/AP PHOTO

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The loud “Aaron! Rodgers!” chants started almost as soon as the New York Jets quarterback stepped on the practice field.

The cheers turned near deafening Saturday when Rodgers acknowledged the fans with a quick wave.

