Main Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) runs past Indianapolis Colts’ Dayo Odeyingbo (54) during the first half.

 MICHAEL CONROY/AP PHOTO

James Robinson has officially joined the New York Jets’ backfield as the replacement for injured rookie standout Breece Hall.

The Jets and Jaguars announced the trade for the running back Tuesday with New York sending Jacksonville a conditional late-round draft pick.

Recommended for you