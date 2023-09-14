Main Photo

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills.

 SETH WENIG/AP PHOTO

LAS VEGAS — The New York Jets’ odds to win the Super Bowl plummeted after quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in Monday night’s 22-16 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills.

New York’s odds to win it all went from 16-1 to 50-1 at Caesars Sportsbook and 18-1 to 66-1 at BetMGM. The line movements at BetMGM were similar for the Jets to win the AFC championship (9-1 to 30-1) and AFC East (2.5-1 to 5.5-1).

