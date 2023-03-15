Main Photo

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) reacts after sinking a 3-point basket.

 REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Another night, another close game for Miami.

Jimmy Butler scored 24 points to lead seven Miami players in double figures, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent each scored 18 and the Heat held off the Utah Jazz 119-115 on Monday night.

Recommended for you