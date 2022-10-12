Main Photo

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, of England, poses with her trophy after winning the MEDIHEAL Championship golf tournament.

 MARK J. TERRILL/AP PHOTO

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff is finally an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th start, closing with a 1-under 71 in a nervy final round Sunday for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship.

Ewart Shadoff went wire-to-wire at The Saticoy Club, and the final round felt more like a roller coaster. The 34-year-old from England started with a four-shot lead, and that was gone by the time she made the turn.

