MIAMI — Soon after the Super Bowl matchup was set, Hall of Famer Joe Montana went to Twitter to send out a picture of his framed jerseys for the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
Joe Cool will be a champion once again.
“You heard from me first. I GUARANTEE my team will win the SUPER BOWL!!” Montana tweeted.
Montana won four Super Bowl titles in 14 years with the 49ers before finishing his career with two seasons on the Chiefs when he made one trip to the AFC championship game.
The path from San Francisco to Kansas City is a well-traveled one for quarterbacks with four other passers besides Montana taking that route as starters. In fact, for 11 of 13 years starting in 1988, a former 49ers quarterback led the Chiefs in passing.
Montana had his greatest success in San Francisco, helping establish a dynasty that won four Super Bowl titles in the 1980s. But with Steve Young waiting in the wings and an elbow injury that sidelined him for almost the entire 1991-92 seasons, Montana was dealt to Kansas City in 1993.
Montana showed he still had plenty left with the Chiefs, making the Pro Bowl his first year when Kansas City made it all the way to the AFC title game in 1993 for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 1970. Montana led the Chiefs back to the playoffs the following season before retiring.