Main Photo

John Hunter Nemechek celebrates winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway.

 PAUL SANCYA/AP PHOTO

BROOKLYN, Mich. — John Hunter Nemechek raced to his fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series victory this year, pulling away over the last seven laps after making contact with a teammate early in the competition Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

Josh Berry was second, followed by Brandon Jones and Ty Gibbs, who was bumped from behind by Nemechek, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, on Lap 12.

