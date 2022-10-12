Main Photo

Dustin Johnson from Florida USA plays a shot on the 5th hole.

 KITTINUN RODSUPAN/AP PHOTO

Dustin Johnson needed only six events to have a $30 million year, and he still has two events left with Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

Even though he failed to finish in the top 10 for the first time, Johnson clinched the inaugural LIV Golf Individual Championship.

Recommended for you