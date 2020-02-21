CINCINNATI — Central Florida turned to Tony Johnson Jr. in the second half. The freshman didn’t let the Knights down.
Johnson scored four of his career-high 21 points in the second overtime and Central Florida upset first-place Cincinnati 89-87 in an American Athletic Conference game on Wednesday night.
Johnson, who didn’t start the game before coach Johnny Dawkins sent him out to start the second half, shook off the roars from the Cincinnati crowd of 10,874 to convert two free throws before scoring on a layup with a 1:03 left to give Central Florida (14-11, 5-8) an 86-85 lead. Matt Milon added two free throws with 11.7 seconds left to give UCF a 3-point cushion.
“I was comfortable,” Johnson Jr. said. “We’ve played in front of big crowds before. Coach always tells me to be ready. It was my time.”
Jarron Cumberland’s half court 3-pointer was ruled to have come after the buzzer after a brief video review, clinching the Knights’ third win in their last four games.
Brandon Mahan scored eight of his season-high 20 points in the first overtime. He got free for three layups before sinking two free throws with 24 seconds left in the first overtime to match his single-game career high and give Central Florida an 80-77 lead, but Jaevon Cumberland connected on a long 3-pointer with 13.7 seconds left to force a second overtime.