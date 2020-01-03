TAMPA — With the clock winding down on a dominating performance in the Outback Bowl, Minnesota fans broke into a chant of “Row The Boat, Row The Boat, Row The Boat.”
The never-give-up mantra coach P.J. Fleck used to help change the culture of Golden Gophers football continues to inspire a program determined to recapture its glory days.
“We challenged everyone of our players, you want to be a blue blood you’ve got to beat the blue bloods,” Fleck said Wednesday after No. 16 Minnesota beat No. 9 Auburn 31-24 in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score.
“We used to be a blue blood back in the 30’s, 40’s, 50’s and 60’s,” Fleck added. “We’ve talked about the word of the year is restore. We want to restore that tradition.”
Tyler Johnson had 12 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns to become the Gophers’ career receiving leader and Minnesota outrushed the Tigers 215 yards to 56 while dominating time of possession to limit Auburn’s ability to keep pace.
“We didn’t overlook them. I think our guys were ready to play. I think our guys played hard but they made the plays, we didn’t.,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.
“The second half, it was really a dog fight. Back and forth,” Malzahn added. “The bottom line is they made plays. They made the plays to win the game when the game was on the line.”
Johnson broke Eric Decker’s school record for receiving yards on his second catch of the day and became Minnesota’s all-time leader for scoring receptions on a one-handed, 2-yard TD catch that put the Gophers (11-2) up 24-17 at halftime.
The senior’s 73-yard catch-and-run put his team ahead for good early in the fourth quarter.
“Coach Fleck says all the time, that this program is going up, and as you see today it’s definitely going in the right direction,” Johnson said. “Just having the right guys in the locker room is very important and everyone buying in.”