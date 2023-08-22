APTOPIX Hungary Athletics Worlds

Katarina Johnson-Thompson, of Great Britain, reacts after winning the Heptathlon event from Anna Hall, of the United States, who came second during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

 DENES ERDOS/AP PHOTO

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Never has finishing second felt so good to Katarina Johnson-Thompson. Or been so exhausting.

Starting the final event of the heptathlon, the 800 meters, with the slimmest of leads, and trying to hold off Anna Hall to complete a comeback from a ruptured Achilles three years ago, Johnson-Thompson never let the American get too far in front of her over the draining two-lap finale.

