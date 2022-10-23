Main Photo

Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits onto the 18th green during the second round of the CJ Cup golf tournament.

 STEPHEN B. MORTON/AP PHOTO

RIDGELAND, S.C. — Jon Rahm thought his 7-iron from 195 yards had come up well short of the pin because of a long shadow across the green. Moments later, he heard the crowd react to a shot that came an inch from going in on the hardest hole at Congaree.

The way his day went, Rahm should have expected that.

