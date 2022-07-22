Main Photo

Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best young rider’s white jersey, tries to break away from Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, as they climb Col de Spandelles pass.

 DANIEL COLE/AP PHOTO

HAUTACAM, France — Barring a crash, Jonas Vingegaard is likely to be wearing the yellow jersey when the Tour de France ends in Paris on Sunday.

Vingegaard responded to a series of attacks from defending champion Tadej Pogacar on Thursday and ultimately dropped his main rival in the last big mountain stage of this year’s race to increase his overall lead to three minutes, 26 seconds.

