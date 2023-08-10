CINCINNATI — Jorge Soler hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Miami Marlins rallied for a 3-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds in a matchup of NL wild-card contenders on Tuesday night.

Soler connected on a four-seam fastball from reliever Lucas Sims (3-3), sending it just out of the reach of leaping center fielder TJ Friedl. The Marlins held on to snap a five-game skid and move within one-half game of the Reds for the final wild-card spot. Cincinnati has lost seven of eight.

Recommended for you