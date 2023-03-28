Astros Marlins Baseball

Houston Astros’ Jose Abreu hits a double to score Jeremy Pena during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, March 19, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

CHICAGO (AP) — Baseball begins again on Thursday with opening day. For some players and managers, it’s also their first regular-season game with a new team.

Here is a closer look at a couple people in new places who could have a big impact this year:

Recommended for you