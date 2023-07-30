Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Siri scores the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly hit by designated hitter Yandy Diaz during the ninth inning.

 KEVIN M. COX/AP PHOTO

HOUSTON — Brandon Lowe hit a three-run homer early and José Siri doubled and scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning in the Tampa Bay Rays' 4-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night.

The game was tied entering the ninth when Siri, who played for Houston last season, doubled to left field off Ryan Pressly (3-3) and moved to third on a sacrifice fly by Christian Bethancourt. The Rays took a 4-3 lead when Siri scored on a sacrifice fly by Yandy Díaz.

