IndyCar Iowa Auto Racing

Josef Newgarden reacts to fans after winning an IndyCar Series auto race, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.

 CHARLIE NIEBERGALL/AP PHOTO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Josef Newgarden can cap a week that started with Tennessee naming a day after him by taking a big step closer to a third IndyCar Series championship.

Standing in his way is the Music City Grand Prix on Sunday. This is his home race, which has proven quite a challenge the past two years.

