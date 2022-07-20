Main Photo

National League’s Juan Soto, of the Washington Nationals, bats during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby.

 MARK J. TERRILL/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES — Juan Soto bet heavily on his own talent and health by turning down a massive, long-term contract extension from the Washington Nationals.

Soto then went to the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium and showed why he almost certainly can’t lose.

Recommended for you