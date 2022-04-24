NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit a pair of opposite-field home runs and threw out a runner from center field, leading the New York Yankees over Cleveland 4-1 Friday night in the first trip to the Bronx by the renamed Guardians.
Reliever Michael King helped keep New York ahead by striking out eight in three innings, fanning his last seven batters.
Judge put the Yankees ahead in the third inning against Eli Morgan (1-1) when he followed a two-out walk to DJ LeMahieu with drive into the right-field seats. Judge added a solo shot in the fifth.
Jameson Taillon (1-1) allowed one run and seven hits in five innings, giving up Franmil Reyes’ home run in the fourth.