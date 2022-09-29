Main Photo

The New York Yankees pose for team photographs after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays to clinch the AL East.

 NATHAN DENETTE/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP

TORONTO — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck.

Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Tuesday night.

Recommended for you