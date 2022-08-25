Main Photo

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, center, celebrates with teammates after a baseball game against the New York Mets. The Yankees won 4-2.

 FRANK FRANKLIN II/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — If this is what the regular season Subway Series was like, imagine the Yankees and Mets meeting in October for baseball’s biggest prize.

“You’d like to think ahead a little bit, because of the pace they’re on and where we’re at, too,” Aaron Judge said, “but we got to get there first.”

Recommended for you