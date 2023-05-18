TORONTO (AP) — Accused by Toronto of cheating, Aaron Judge not only responded with a tiebreaking, two-run homer, he actually broke a maple leaf.

Judge’s eighth-inning homer, which chipped the corner off a sign attached to a wall in the Rogers Centre’s center field party deck, lifted the New York Yankees to a contentious 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night after pitcher Domingo Germán was ejected for sticky stuff.

