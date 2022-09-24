Main Photo

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge reacts after hitting a fly out during the ninth inning.

 FRANK FRANKLIN II/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge turned around a fastball in the ninth inning, and the already-standing crowd of 43,123 at Yankee Stadium erupted in noise, wondering, hoping he had hit a record-tying 61st home run and clinched a playoff berth with one mighty swing.

Seconds later, groans arose in unison. Kiké Hernández made the catch a step in front of the fence, 404 feet from the plate.

