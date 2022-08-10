Main Photo

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge celebrates with Tim Locastro after hitting a solo home run on a pitch from Seattle Mariners’ Ryan Borucki during the ninth inning.

 JOHN FROSCHAUER/AP PHOTO

SEATTLE — On a night when the Yankees ended their losing streak and Aaron Judge homered yet again, it wasn’t all good news for New York.

Judge hit his 44th homer, Josh Donaldson went deep and drove in three runs, and the Yankees snapped a five-game skid by beating the Seattle Mariners 9-4 on Monday.

