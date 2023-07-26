Main Photo

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. A federal judge said she’s not changing her decision to let NFL coach Brian Flores put the league and three of its teams on trial.

 FILE PHOTO

NEW YORK — A federal judge said Tuesday that she’s not changing her decision to let NFL coach Brian Flores put the league and three of its teams on trial over his claims that he and other Black coaches face discrimination.

Judge Valerie Caproni’s written ruling in Manhattan federal court came after both sides in the case asked her to reconsider her March decision.

Recommended for you