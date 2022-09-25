Main Photo

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge flies out during the third inning.

 ADAM HUNGER/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — It’s only been a few days since Aaron Judge went deep. It just feels like more, with history hanging on his every swing.

Judge was held without a home run for the third straight game, keeping him at 60 for the season and one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, but the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Friday night.

