New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge makes a catch at the fence on a long ball from Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez during the eighth inning.

 LINDSEY WASSON/AP PHOTO

SEATTLE — Aaron Judge had already done more than his part at the plate with two home runs, a double and a walk.

Robbing a home run with a majestic leaping catch at the wall took an MVP-caliber performance to another level.

