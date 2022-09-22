Main Photo

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits his 60th home run of the season, during the ninth inning.

 JESSIE ALCHEH/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge sent a sinker soaring into the left-field bleachers, another of his no-doubt drives, and circled the bases for the 60th time.

Modest throughout a march into history that now has him level with Babe Ruth, Judge then took a moment far more rare than one of his long balls — a curtain call.

