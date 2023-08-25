Main Photo

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a home run against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning.

 FRANK FRANKLIN II/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge was used to the ribbing from Kyle Higashioka and Anthony Rizzo, a levity that has been missing of late as the New York Yankees sank from contention. They had three-homer games and Judge had none.

“He would always remind me, every game I'd have two and I couldn't get the third one: 'Hey, one of these days, kid, you'll join my club.'" Judge said with a smile.

