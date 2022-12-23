Merry Christmas
Another year comes to an end and for many of us, we celebrate the birth of Christ as we bring in the New Year.
As I write this column, the last one for 2022, I wonder, what will 2023 be like?
This past year has been a challenging year for me and my family, and I know it’s been a difficult year for many members of my family and friends.
We’re all a year older, and as we age, everything gets harder to do.
Speaking for myself, just getting in and out of the boat is becoming harder and harder. I fell out of the boat three times this year. Fortunately, each fall was on land and not the water, resulting in some minor bruising along with the embarrassment.
When I was younger, I could be on the water by daybreak and fish till dark, but not anymore. Today, I’m good for 3-4 hours before my shoulder gives out and I’m just too tired to make one more cast.
Over the years I’ve learned that I don’t have to get up early to go fishing. The fish will still be there at 9am.
As some of my readers know, I’ve written a couple of books in the last two years, the first, Fish Tales from 2004 is a collection of newspaper columns I wrote back then for the Highlands Today. Some of the stories are funny as I write about many of my bass fishing guide trips, bass tournaments and a few trips fishing with the family.
The second book, Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga is my first novel. It’s the story of a largemouth bass living in Lake Istokpoga from its birth to its teen years and the challenges every fish faces on a daily basis. Many of the characters in the book are local bass fishermen.
My third and fourth books were both written this year and they chronicle the newspaper columns for 2022 in the NEWS SUN. Since I often write two columns a week, I split the columns into two separate books. The first to be printed was JUST ADD WATER – January-June 2022.
The second, JUST ADD WATER – July -December 2022, which will include this column will be available in early January.
Both books highlight fishing for bass, bluegills, crappies, and catfish in and around Highlands County. Coverage of local bass tournaments, guide trips, as well as some fishing history, fishing tips and techniques are all included in both books.
The books were fun to put together and for anyone who enjoys fishing, and in particular, fishing on Lake Istokpoga, you’ll enjoy all four books.
The books are available at Lake Placid Western Wear, Marine & Tackle Warehouse and Grateful hearts. For more information on the books, give me a call at 863-273-4998 or drop me an email at donorton13@gmail.com.
And for those of you who have read one of my short stories entitled “The Old Man,” you might enjoy my fifth book, due to come out in February 2023. The title of the book is The Old Man – A Prequel to Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga.
Thanks to all my readers and my wish to each of you for a Merry Christmas and the happiest New Year!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don was the publisher of The Angler Magazine – Lake Istokpoga/Lake Okeechobee until recently when he sold the magazine. He is also an author of four books; Fish Tales, Just Add Water-Jan-Jun, Just Add Water Jul-Dec, and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.