Special Thanks
I received a number of phone calls and emails from readers who enjoyed my column last Friday on Guide Trips from Hell, and many of you wanted to know if the story was true. It was. And I remember it as was well today, as I did back then.
It’s not often that I get a chance to speak to both husband and wife who may have enjoyed my columns, but I wanted to thank Jim and Luann Steffan for their thoughtful phone call and kind words. I mentioned to Luann that I will soon have my first book published, Fish Tales from Highlands County, 2004, a collection of many of my newspaper columns from that year in the Highlands Today newspaper, and if she enjoyed that story, she might enjoy the many stories in this book. It will be available in September.
So today, I thought it might be appropriate to include, Chapter 13, one of my favorite stories from in Fish Tales, 2004.
Lake Okeechobee – An Introduction to Florida Bass Fishing
It was the 4th of July, 1990, and I had been living in Florida for less than a year. As a Life Member of B.A.S.S., I’d been reading articles about Lake Okeechobee since the early 1970’s, and now, it was a just a short drive from where I lived, to fish this legendary lake.
Earlier that year, I’d bought a brand-new Skeeter Bass Boat, and I was anxious to take my wife and daughter on a 4th of July fishing trip to break the boat in.
For those of you who may remember, South Florida was in the middle of a drought that year and the lake had shrunk in size, losing miles of shoreline and creating many dangerous shallow areas throughout the body of the lake.
Not giving the drought much of a thought, we launched the new Skeeter at Taylor Creek, and headed out for a day of what we hoped would be some great bass fishing. At least that was my hope! My wife had packed sandwiches, soft drinks and her favorite magazines, for a nice leisurely lunch and some relaxing reading, while my 15-year-old daughter, Amy was already applying her suntan lotion in the hopes of getting that perfect tan.
I had a map, and my plan was to head straight across the massive expanse of water to Fish-eating Bay, an area that a friend had mentioned was pretty hot fishing right now.
Dropping the hammer, the Skeeter rose and settled into a familiar plane as we skimmed the surface of the water, watching ahead, as birds scattered and made room for this rocket-ship of a boat.
Half way across the lake, I noticed a small island, and slowed down to get a good look at it. About the same time, I could hear the sand bottom of the lake brushing the bottom of the boat and I quickly raised my trim and shut the outboard down. Somehow we had gone from 6 or 7 feet of water into a couple of feet or less. And in the middle of the lake! This was unbelievable!
Up north, we would call this type of thing a “hump”, and when you came across one, you could always find a few fish. This was much larger than any hump I’d ever seen, sprouting an actual island in the middle of it. I suddenly had visions of deeper water between us and the island, hopefully trapping some monster bass, and providing a unique fishing experience.
Of course, we had to get in closer to the island, just to see what was actually there.
The powerful electric motor did its job and moved us halfway to the island, finally sputtering as it spewed sand, air and water before I shut it down and raised it up. With the electric motor up, and the big motor completely out of the water, I jumped over the side of the boat to gently push it towards the exposed, sandy area..
Late morning in south Florida can get pretty hot, and as the temperature soared into the mid-nineties, I soon realized the water was getting shallower, not deeper, and I needed help pushing the boat any further.
Amy, who by now was bored to death, lathered in sun tan oil and the color of a firetail worm, was more than happy to accommodate me, jumping over the side of the boat and enjoying the refreshing, cool water.
The two of us pushed, pulled and I began thinking maybe this wasn’t such a good idea. The island was definitely getting closer, but the water was becoming shallower and shallower, and as I looked back and considered turning the boat around to get back into deeper water, Amy shouted “what are those things swimming in the water around the island?”
Squinting into the sun, my Polaroid sunglasses revealed 3 pretty good-sized alligators lazily circling the island.
“We might want to get back into the boat Amy,” I shouted, as I hastily hefted my upper body onto the front deck.
Alligators in Florida. Wow, this was pretty cool I thought, as I ate a sandwich and studied the seascape and the situation. The boat was no longer moving, stuck in the sand, not wanting to go forward or backward.
I kept waiting for my wife to imitate Laurel & Hardy with a “fine fix you got us into,” comment. But she was still preoccupied with lunch and an article on daylilies.
After much consideration, I finally slid back into the water, stationing Amy on the front deck to keep an eye out for our toothy friends.
But the boat wouldn’t move. It wouldn’t go forward, and it wouldn’t go backwards. It was buried into the white sand of Okeechobee.
Now back in 1990, I owned a cell phone, but it was really more of a car phone, and like many people, I’d had it hard wired into my truck. And a ship-to-shore radio would have been nice, and it was on my list of “need to get someday items,” and I realized pretty quickly, that we had no way to alert anyone of the trouble we were in.
I also noticed, that although we’d been out on the lake for over 5 hours, I had yet to see another boat. Maybe there was a reason no boats were in this area. Just maybe, everyone in the world, with the exception of myself, knew that this area was too shallow to run even the smallest of boats.
I was beginning to wish I hadn’t told Lexie and Amy the stories about Lake Okeechobee and the huge man-eating alligators that were everywhere and the monster mosquito’s that could carry off a small child in the night.
Admitting to them that we were stuck wasn’t easy, but realizing we might be there for a while, we took stock of our remaining food and water. The food was gone, and all but one of the sandwiches and a bottle of water remained.
As the day wore on, it got hotter and hotter, and the wind died down completely. There was nothing I could do.
It was quickly becoming evening, and as darkness began to settle on the three of us, I realized we could be here for a while.
“SMACK”. “Damn those mosquito’s”, my daughter said as she ended the life of another one of the pesky bugs. “Dad, I want to go home,” she whined, “I have plans for tonight.”
Me too, I thought. I had planned on propping my feet up on the Lazy-Boy while I watched one of my favorite 4th of July movies starring Jimmy Cagney, called I’m a Yankee Doodle Dandy.
As the sun set to the west, I was trying to find something positive about our situation, I smiled and said, “at least it’s not raining.”
“Was that thunder,” I thought, as the sky lit up briefly.
Without warning, the skies opened up and rain the size of golf balls came down so hard we couldn’t see each other. Scrambling around for my rain gear, I soon pulled out an old parka, and the three us, huddled together, found relief from the cold, pounding rain storm.
No one spoke. I was deep in my own thoughts, trying to consider my limited options.
Land, or at least what I thought was land, appeared to be just north of us. In the darkness, I could see some lights and I guessed that it might only be 4 or 5 miles away. I could try swimming to shore for help. Course I wasn’t that strong of a swimmer, and the thought of running into one of those man-eating alligators, and becoming a front-page story in Outdoor Life, depicting my narrow escape from the jaws of death, quickly dispelled that idea.
It seemed our only course of action was to sit tight and hope that someone realized we were missing and would send someone out to look for us.
I was thankful my wife didn’t take the opportunity to remind me how stupid I was.
I have an incredible imagination, and as I considered how we might survive overnight and into the next day, my wife, Lexie made a humble suggestion.
“Why don’t we pray,” she suggested. Now, I’m proud to say that I’m a born-again Christian, and as we held hands and offered our problem up to God, I remember saying “God didn’t get us into this mess.” To which my wife quickly replied, “No, but he can get us out!”
After an hour or so of the never-ending rain, with the storm swirling overhead, and the sky lighting up, the automatic bilge pump tried desperately to keep up with the rising water in the boat.
And then, ………… I felt the boat move.
Was it my imagination? No, there it was again. The wind had increased during the storm, and the front of the boat was definitely swinging around.
That was it! The impossible solution to our problem. The heavy rain had actually raised the water level and the boat was now drifting off of the sand bar and away from the sandy island.
Over-joyed, I jumped out of the boat and quickly pointed it, with the winds help, in the direction of the lights I’d seen just north of us. Within minutes, I was up to my waist in water and I knew I could start up the big motor.
Still under the parka, I could hear the cheers coming from my wife and daughter as I cranked up the motor and squinted into the rain to head for shore.
At 1:30 in the morning, as we approached an empty boat ramp and the rain began to slow down, I offered my grateful thanks to a power greater than man for “saving” us.
My daughter, jumping out of the boat onto land, kissed the ground and swore that she would never go out in a boat with me again.
We made it!
It took over 10 years for Amy to go fishing with me again, after we moved from Jupiter to Avon Park. I took her to Lake Lotela and she was happy to see that we never lost sight of land.
It only took minutes for her to remember the joy of bass fishing.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He is also the Co-Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.